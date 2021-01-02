Omni (OMNI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $465,924.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Omni has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $465,924.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.42 or 0.00007478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.23 or 0.00417566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 105.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,131 coins and its circulating supply is 562,815 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.