Omni Price Hits $2.42 on Major Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $344,355.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $2.42 or 0.00008292 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.79 or 0.00426795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,130 coins and its circulating supply is 562,814 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

