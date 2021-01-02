ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ONEOK is poised to benefit from the rising volumes in its pipelines as producers resumed production. With a gradual ramp-up in output, the utility is poised to benefit from long-term fee-based commitments. Also, it reduced its 2020 CAPEX and made cost-saving efforts to offset the effects of the pandemic. The buyout of ONEOK Partners gives it a distinct competitive edge. Moreover, shares of ONEOK have outperformed the industry in the past six months. While the company's operations are subject to strict regulations and intense competition in midstream energy services, recent expansion efforts will likely position it well in the high-production region and contribute to its future earnings. Also, it does not own all the land on which its pipelines are located, which heightens its risks of incurring higher expenses to maintain necessary land use.”

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.36.

OKE stock opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 180.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 106.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 59.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ONEOK (OKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.