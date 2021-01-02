OneRoot Network Hits Market Cap of $3.13 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OneRoot Network token can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $447,676.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00039720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.51 or 0.00300604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018031 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00028385 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $577.95 or 0.01962771 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.