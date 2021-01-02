Open Predict Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $352.00 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Open Predict Token token can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $715,798.64 and $352.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00037826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00277438 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015838 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00026476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $614.60 or 0.01962975 BTC.

Open Predict Token Token Profile

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

