Orbitcoin Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $464,863.14 and approximately $20.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,379.97 or 0.99945941 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00026964 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019415 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00300062 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.22 or 0.00490605 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00144386 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002136 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00041109 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

