Organto Foods Inc. (OGO.V) (CVE:OGO) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.29

Organto Foods Inc. (OGO.V) (CVE:OGO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 189000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$69.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.67.

Organto Foods Inc. (OGO.V) Company Profile (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include haricot verts, avocado, sugar snaps, passion fruit, ginger, blackberries, snow peas, mango, asparagus, blueberries, and other vegetables. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Organto Foods Inc. (OGO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organto Foods Inc. (OGO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.