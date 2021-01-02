Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.63 Million

Brokerages expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to post sales of $184.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $183.40 million and the highest is $185.78 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $192.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year sales of $710.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $709.30 million to $711.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $730.09 million, with estimates ranging from $694.70 million to $759.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

ORA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Shares of ORA stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.28. The stock had a trading volume of 369,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,689. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 223.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 102.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

