OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (FRA:OSR) Receives €41.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (FRA:OSR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €41.94 ($49.34).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSR. Independent Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.65 ($52.53) price target on shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of OSR stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) on Wednesday, reaching €52.04 ($61.22). The company had a trading volume of 17,748 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of €51.96 and a 200-day moving average of €47.26. OSRAM Licht AG has a 12 month low of €54.80 ($64.47) and a 12 month high of €79.42 ($93.44).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

