Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.27

Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.27 and traded as high as $11.59. Otelco shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 4,237 shares changing hands.

Separately, Utd Genl Uk reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Otelco in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.96.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Otelco had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter.

About Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL)

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and payments; and directory advertising services.

