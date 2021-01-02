Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Shares Up 2.3%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) shares traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.52. 5,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 7,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHF)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

