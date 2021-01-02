Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. Oxford Industries reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 79.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXM shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $65.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average is $47.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.