Parkgene (GENE) Trading Up 61.1% This Week

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 65.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Parkgene has a market cap of $854,806.50 and $25.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 61.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00039986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.00295688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017664 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00028392 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.27 or 0.01977396 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

