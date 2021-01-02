Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

PATK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

PATK stock opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.46. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $72.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.46.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.37. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,149.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,950 shares of company stock worth $1,187,950. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth about $4,210,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 55.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.