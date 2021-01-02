Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 175 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $14,589.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,520.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:TNET opened at $80.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $83.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.70.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 99.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 482.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.