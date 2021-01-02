PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PYPL. Truist dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.56.

PYPL stock opened at $234.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.06. The company has a market capitalization of $274.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.43, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $244.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Eastern Bank raised its position in PayPal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 31,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 44.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,059,000 after acquiring an additional 277,914 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal by 107.8% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

