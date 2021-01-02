Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.41. 3,795,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 2,740,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The coal producer reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The business had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 290.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,550,796 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 1,897,297 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,414,974 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 387,976 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 643.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,156,637 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 25.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,960 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 190,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,982 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

