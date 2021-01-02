Peculium (PCL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $244,842.00

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Peculium has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $244,842.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peculium has traded 53.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peculium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00268984 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00025856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.79 or 0.01910113 BTC.

Peculium Token Profile

Peculium is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,029,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,039,325,377 tokens. The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peculium is medium.com/@Peculium . Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peculium’s official website is peculium.io

Buying and Selling Peculium

Peculium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peculium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peculium using one of the exchanges listed above.

