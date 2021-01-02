PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PNNT has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 9,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,420.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

