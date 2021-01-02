pEOS 1-Day Volume Tops $4,306.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 109.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One pEOS token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Chaince and Bancor Network. pEOS has a market capitalization of $387,121.39 and approximately $4,306.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, pEOS has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00029143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00119617 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00167463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00509774 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00276132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018680 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003280 BTC.

pEOS Token Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one

pEOS Token Trading

pEOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Chaince. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.