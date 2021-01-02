Phantasma (SOUL) Hits Market Cap of $3.65 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 20% lower against the dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $97,021.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,445.11 or 0.99819854 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006840 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019379 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00012220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00040311 BTC.

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit, Bitbns, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

