PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Reaches Market Cap of $700,737.47

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $700,737.47 and $37,716.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00029684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00127712 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00179910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.12 or 0.00555080 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00300310 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00049759 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,897,139 tokens. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

