PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:BOND) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $112.23

Shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:BOND) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $112.23 and traded as high as $113.11. PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund shares last traded at $113.11, with a volume of 308,418 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOND. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

