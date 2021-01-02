PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.10

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.10 and traded as low as $9.02. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 93,345 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCK. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 33.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,207 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $26,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

