Pinkcoin Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $6,153.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00026894 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00298266 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00040047 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.87 or 0.01338620 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002152 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 449,217,741 coins and its circulating supply is 423,957,305 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

