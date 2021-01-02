Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Sells $703,224.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $703,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tseli Lily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,008 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $770,009.60.

On Friday, November 27th, Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,241 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $84,536.92.

On Monday, November 23rd, Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $95,355.00.

Shares of PINS opened at $65.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Pinterest from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 41.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,136 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $88,499,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $148,502,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $134,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

