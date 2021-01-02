Pirate Chain Price Up 20.5% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $35.77 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00028627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00121215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.65 or 0.00524721 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00145744 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00282264 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00018124 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 173,140,983 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

