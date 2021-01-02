Pirl Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Pirl has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $22,094.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pirl has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,587,252 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

