PlayGame Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 54% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One PlayGame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger. PlayGame has a market cap of $43,455.62 and $269.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlayGame has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00029099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00127297 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00179325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.34 or 0.00554100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00299442 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00049781 BTC.

PlayGame Token Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

