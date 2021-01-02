Playgroundz (IOG) Achieves Market Cap of $715,623.30

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Playgroundz token can currently be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a market cap of $715,623.30 and $5,322.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00028931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00118364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00514350 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00142316 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00273903 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018541 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003254 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz Token Trading

Playgroundz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

