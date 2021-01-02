PlutusDeFi Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One PlutusDeFi token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. PlutusDeFi has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00028471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00120060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00520939 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00144356 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00277917 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018652 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003281 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Token Profile

PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 tokens. PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlutusDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlutusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

