PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.42

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.42 and last traded at $60.41, with a volume of 1100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.43.

PMVP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.65.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($1.18).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $8,875,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,803,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,425,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,325,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,128,000.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

