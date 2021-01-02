POA Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $680,941.00 (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One POA Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. In the last week, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. POA Network has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About POA Network

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. POA Network’s official website is poa.network.

POA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bibox, Binance, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

