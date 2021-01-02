PolySwarm (NCT) Trading 12% Higher This Week

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $2,971.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded 12% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00039884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00308623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00017536 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00028210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $577.36 or 0.01978139 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (NCT) is a token. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

