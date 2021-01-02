PPL (NYSE:PPL) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PPL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PPL to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of PPL to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PPL to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.77.

PPL stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. PPL has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPL will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

