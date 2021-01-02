Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Preferred Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.63.

APTS opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.06. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $13.68.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.03). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $80,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 17.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 55.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 35.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 74,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

