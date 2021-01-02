ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV) Shares Down 0.7%

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV)’s stock price were down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.65. Approximately 740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 14,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV) by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.69% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in Japan.

