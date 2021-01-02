Proton Price Tops $0.0039 (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Proton has a market cap of $8.95 million and approximately $1,452.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00037594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.65 or 0.00266561 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015167 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00025552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $612.84 or 0.01885232 BTC.

About Proton

Proton is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,281,932,121 tokens. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

