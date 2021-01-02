Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PRU. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.38.

Shares of PRU opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.92, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

