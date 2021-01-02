Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PSA. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $230.93 on Thursday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $240.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.85.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The business had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 27.5% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.7% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 43.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,241 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

