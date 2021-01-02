Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PSA. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.40.
Shares of PSA stock opened at $230.93 on Thursday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $240.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.85.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 27.5% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.7% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 43.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,241 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.