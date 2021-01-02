PUBLISH Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $760,688.85 and $85,758.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUBLISH token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00028716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00123326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.83 or 0.00537068 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00148282 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00288984 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018376 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00047531 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 tokens. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.