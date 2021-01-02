Pure 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00026772 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00297971 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00041053 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.79 or 0.01307531 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001836 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pure is purexalt.io . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

