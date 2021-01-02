Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Realty Income Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Realty Income in a report released on Wednesday, December 30th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

O has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Shares of O stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.2345 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

