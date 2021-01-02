Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Cut by Analyst

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07).

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

NYSE:CLR opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $36.20.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 98.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 108.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

