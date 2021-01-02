QChi (QCH) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6,742.00

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One QChi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Hotbit and Mercatox. QChi has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $6,742.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QChi has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00029106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00116821 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00163548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00506707 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.00 or 0.00268690 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018547 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003276 BTC.

QChi Token Profile

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,342,714 tokens. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi

Buying and Selling QChi

QChi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

