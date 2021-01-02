QSC AG (QSC.F) (ETR:QSC) Shares Down 1.3%

QSC AG (QSC.F) (ETR:QSC)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as €1.66 ($1.96) and last traded at €1.68 ($1.98). Approximately 88,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 282,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.71 ($2.01).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $209.48 million and a PE ratio of -4.98.

About QSC AG (QSC.F) (ETR:QSC)

QSC AG engages in the cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), consulting, telecommunications, and colocation businesses primarily in Germany. It operates through Telecommunications, Outsourcing, Consulting, and Cloud segments. The Telecommunications segment offers a range of voice and data communication solutions, including asymmetric ADSL2+ lines, symmetric SDSL lines, and Internet access services via wireless local loop networks; IP telephony connections and related telephony systems; and open call-by-call and preselect voice telephony, as well as related value added services.

