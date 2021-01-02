QuadrantProtocol Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $58,895.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00028627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00121215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.65 or 0.00524721 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00145744 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00282264 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00018124 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003280 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,795,431 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

