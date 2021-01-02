Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Director Purchases $11,760.00 in Stock

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Director Kurt H. Kruger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $11,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:QLGN opened at $3.01 on Friday. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $69.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.57.
Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Qualigen Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.
About Qualigen Therapeutics
Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.
