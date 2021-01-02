Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Director Purchases $11,760.00 in Stock

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Director Kurt H. Kruger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $11,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLGN opened at $3.01 on Friday. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $69.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.57.

Get Qualigen Therapeutics alerts:

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 54,247.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 313,548 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Qualigen Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.