Quark Trading Up 25.9% Over Last Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Quark has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $402.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 267,724,189 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.