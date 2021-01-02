Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Shares Gap Up to $2.17

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $2.37. Quest Resource shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $35.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 million. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,525,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 17.6% during the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,903,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Resource by 9.1% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 533,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44,546 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Quest Resource by 25.0% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 424,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, paper, and construction debris, as well as batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.